Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

The only Black woman seeking the Democratic nomination for president will suspend her campaign, according to multiple reports. Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy on Tuesday.

NEWS – Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential election today, I'm told reliably. She's informing staff now. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 3, 2019

“The California Democrat informed her senior staff of the decision Tuesday morning and is planning a public announcement later in the day,” CNN reported.

Harris’ campaign had been dogged by reports of instability and infighting. In the most recent indication that her campaign was not in a good place, the Grio reported that a letter of resignation from one of Kamala Harris’ now-former staffers described the campaign as chaotic for workers, lacking direction, and lacking a “real plan to win.”

However, just weeks earlier, Harris pushed back against reports that insisted her campaign was nearing its end.

“I am very supportive of my campaign, of the people who are working on it. They’ve done great work which has gotten us to the point where we are today,” Harris said on Nov. 16. “And let’s be clear, we have to focus on the real issues in front of us. We’ve got an impeachment hearing going on, we’ve got a criminal living in the White House, we’ve got immigrants who are afraid of leaving their homes. We’ve got the 2020 Census coming up. … That’s where my head is focused.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Bruce C.T. Wright Posted 5 hours ago

