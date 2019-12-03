61-Year-Old Man Dies in Columbia Car Crash

A Monday night car crash killed a 61-year-old man and injured a woman in Columbia.

Authorities said Chang Su Kang was driving a 2004 Mercedes-Benz S430 on the westbound side of Route 108 past Manorstone Lane around 9:44 p.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2013 Hyundai Tucson traveling eastbound.

Kang was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman in the Hyundai was taken to Shock Trauma and is expected to survive.

Source: CBS Baltimore

