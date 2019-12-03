Police Investigating Child Sexual Assault at Dundalk School

An investigation is underway at Norwood Elementary School in Dundalk after a student said they were sexually assaulted.

According to Baltimore County Police, the assault happened Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the suspect sexually assaulting the victim on a footpath near the school’s baseball fields then running off.

The victim immediately reported the incident to the school.

See Also: Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl at Malcolm X Opportunity Center

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Towson University Students Demanding Answers To Recent Rise in Sexual Assault Incidents

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: