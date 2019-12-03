Police Investigating Child Sexual Assault at Dundalk School

An investigation is underway at Norwood Elementary School in Dundalk after a student said they were sexually assaulted.
According to Baltimore County Police, the assault happened Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the suspect sexually assaulting the victim on a footpath near the school’s baseball fields then running off.
The victim immediately reported the incident to the school.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
Source: CBS Baltimore
