Baltimore Ravens Are No. 1 Seed in AFC

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are the number one seed in the AFC!

QB Lamar Jackson led his team to their 8th consecutive win Sunday against the 49ers. It’s the team’s 10th win this season.

The Ravens are 10-2 for the season. Their win over the Patriots pushed them to the top.

Experts predict Jackson will be named league MVP. He’s been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week four times so far this season.

Kicker Justin Tucker’s 49-yard field goal was also a highlight of Sunday’s game. Click here to check it out.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens

