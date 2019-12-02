Local
Rep. Cummings’ Daughters Back Aide Harry Spikes in Race For His Vacant Seat

Elijah Cummings’ daughters have come out in support of one of his longtime aides in the race for his seat.

Jennifer Cummings issued a statement last week saying Harry Spikes embodies the same spirit as her father. Spikes worked with him for the past 15 years.

Cummings and her younger sister, Adia, appeared alongside Spikes as he formally announced his candidacy last month.

He’s running for the 7th District congressional seat against a pool of candidates including Elijah Cummings’ second wife, 48-year-old Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

Rockeymoore Cummings has said her husband wished for her to succeed him if he died. She resigned as Maryland’s Democratic Party chair to enter the race.

A special primary is set for February.

