I remember when the Obama girls were tiny, only 10 and 7, walking onto the Grant Park stage back in 2008 when their father, Barack Obama, had just become the first Black President of the United States.

It’s been 11 years since that historic day and those little girls have grown into two beautiful young women. Just look at the Obamas’ new family Thanksgiving picture. While Sasha Obama is giving us a FULL face lewk, Malia Obama is giving us au naturale, fresh-faced realness.

We love it!

“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” our #ForeverFLOTUS, Michelle Obama, wrote on social media on Wednesday.

According to PEOPLE, the picture seems to have been taken earlier this year in May “before Sasha, then a high school senior and weeks away from turning 18, left for her prom.”

On Thursday morning, former President Obama tweeted a picture of the family feeding the homeless, reminding us to give back to those that are less fortunate.

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving,” he wrote.

Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/GEZSGaNSGe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 28, 2019

Today marks the third Thanksgiving since the Obamas left the White House and quite honestly, it hurts our heart that he couldn’t have had a third-term. They are TRULY missed!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Y’all, The Obama Girls Are All Grown Up In New Family Thanksgiving Pic! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

