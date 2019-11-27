Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up

This year, the anticipation for Thanksgiving kicked off with the #UNameItChallenge cut from a snippet of pastor Shirley Caesar’s “Hold My Mule” sermon.

But last year we almost keeled over from the funny, vivid messages made with the hashtag #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies. Once the memes and gifs started rolling, they just wouldn’t stop.

Let’s take a look back at some of the best posts on social media that still have us laughing.

When your cousin with warrants take the last piece of sweet potato pie. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/Iyo0oWPjKR — Khaos (@KhaosOfficial) November 24, 2015

That family member that brags about their kids but u know what they really be doin. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/KU2MW2o4AY — Brittany (@BrittanyKonuwa) November 25, 2015

https://twitter.com/YngMCcoy/status/669154045689360384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When your mom says "Food is ready, but let the kids eat first" #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cZYrw7Bhsv — JC (@TheReal_JordanC) November 24, 2015

When your uncle and auntie haven't seen each other since the split up #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/uDbhpvmJ1f — sure, jan. (@surejanalyn) November 24, 2015

That uncle that came by to get a plate so he can go back to work #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/HTGSszRzyw — 187 (@_Chaunceyjames) November 24, 2015

"Better fix that attitude before we get in here and I fix it for you" #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/d7AuGzJCh6 — Fa$tLife 💰💫 (@D_Myles3) November 24, 2015

When your mom says you had enough to eat and your grandma says let that baby eat #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/YdR8xCj7tn — CMC Stan Account 🏁 (@CalledMe_Buskey) November 24, 2015

When ur older cousins invite you out to the club with them b/c ur finally old enough #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/G2zGK0bYuR — Johnny Boy 🧚🏽‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) November 24, 2015

We at NewsOne wish you a joyous and safe Thanksgiving!

SEE ALSO:

President Obama’s Historic First Visits

Obama’s Words Of Wisdom To Sasha and Malia After Trump Win

Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up was originally published on newsone.com