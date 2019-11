Baltimore County Police are investigating an animal cruelty case where they say two people had more than 70 dead cats and 150 live cats in horrible conditions.

Police say Garriott Cox and Pamela Arrington are facing multiple charges after investigators found 150 live cats and 74 dead cats in horrible conditions at their home on Bird River Road in Middle River.

Additional animals were also discovered.

