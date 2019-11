For the fifth consecutive year, Baltimore City has reached 300 homicides.

The 300th murder was recorded just before 3 a.m. Thursday, following a double homicide in the 1900 block of McHenry Street.

For all of 2018, there were 309 homicides and 342 in 2017.

