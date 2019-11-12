National
10 Thanksgiving Fits That Will Have You Slaying The Holiday [Photos]

Smiling woman wearing evening gown

Getty

Now that Halloween has come and gone, that means only one thing, Thanksgiving is almost upon us. While we can imagine that you’re excited to spend time with your loved ones and make new memories this holiday, it’s not too soon to start thinking about your Turkey Day attire.

Let’s be honest, before you sit down and feast on your Thanksgiving dinners, you’ll more than likely be sitting in your family’s living room waiting for dinner to be served. We always believe in making a fashion statement, so whether or not your heading to your parents’ house or meeting your significant others family for the first time, you have to come correct.

To keep you ahead of the style game, we’ve compiled 10 outfits that will surely take centerstage for every photo-op. Let’s get into it!

