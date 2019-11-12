Local
Rep. Elijah Cummings Widow Running For Congress

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore

Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is running for Congress.

She’s hoping to fill the seat in the 7th congressional district that was occupied by her late husband Elijah Cummings.

Candidates have until Wednesday, November 20 to file their paperwork. The primary election will be February 4, 2020.

