This is How Baltimore is Celebrating Veterans Day 2019

Baltimore’s Veterans Day 2019 celebrations are being held Monday at the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens.

The annual Veterans Day Prayer Service will celebrate men and women who have served our country through the armed services.

In addition, they will producing a special “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” service.

The activities will kickoff at 10:55 a.m. with a Parade of Motorcycles.

There will be multiple patriotic songs and prayers, along with several notable speakers.

Besides the ceremony, plenty of businesses will be offering deals to veterans. For a full list, click here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

