The Baltimore County Council has voted to approve the Home Act, which will prohibit landlords from refusing to rent to tenants with Section 8 Vouchers.

Four Democrats voted yes, while three Republicans voted no.

The ordinance prohibits landlords from refusing to rent to tenants based on their source of income.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore