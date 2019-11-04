Local
Maryland Pediatrician Convicted of Sexually Abusing Patient

A gavel in motion, 6 April 2001. THE AGE Picture by NEIL NEWITT

Source: The AGE / Getty

A jury found a Maryland pediatrician guilty of sexually abusing an 18-year-old patient he had been treating since she was a baby.

Dr. Ernesto Torres was convicted Friday of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense of a patient. He was found not guilty of second-degree rape.

Prosecutors said he judge ruled the pediatrician didn’t use force during the assault, so found him not guilty of the rape charge.

The initial indictment over the April assault led 11 more victims to come forward. He’s since been indicted on 65 other charges, including 43 counts of third-degree sex offenses and nine counts of child sex abuse. The allegations span Torres entire medical career, starting in 1979.

Torres will be sentenced next month.

Source: CBS Baltimore

