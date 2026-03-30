Listen Live
Close
Local

BWI Security Lines Improve After Spring Break Travel Delays

BWI Security Lines Ease After Chaotic Weekend

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Southwest Airlines Canceled Flights
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

After a chaotic and crowded spring break weekend that left some travelers waiting in security lines for up to five hours, conditions at BWI Marshall Airport have begun to improve as the workweek starts.

By 8 a.m. Monday, the airport’s website was advising passengers to arrive three hours ahead of their flights. Airport spokesperson Jonathan Dean also confirmed that all four TSA checkpoints were open — a setup he noted hasn’t been in place for quite some time.

The improved flow comes after days of frustration for travelers, with lengthy security lines dominating headlines and prompting renewed calls from the Trump administration to end the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding shutdown. On Sunday, the shutdown surpassed 43 days, setting a new record after previously impacting federal operations last fall.

BWI Security Lines Ease After Chaotic Weekend was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Maryland Senate Passes Student Phone Ban Bill

Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Extends Ban On BGE Utility Cutoffs Through April 1

Politics  |  NewsOne Staff

Juliana Stratton Set To Make History With Win In Illinois Senate Primary

Local  |  Editor Staff

Police Open Fire After Armed Man Shoots Gun in West Baltimore Neighborhood

Education  |  Shannon Dawson

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: How To Show Up For Your Muslim Friends This Holiday

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close