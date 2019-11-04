29-Year-Old Man Shot in the Head in Southwest Baltimore

A man remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head overnight in southwest Baltimore.

It happened on the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard around 12:44 a.m.. First responders found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

