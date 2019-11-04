29-Year-Old Man Shot in the Head in Southwest Baltimore

A man remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head overnight in southwest Baltimore.
It happened on the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard around 12:44 a.m.. First responders found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
See Also: Baltimore Police Officer Found Guilty Of Giving False Testimony
See Also: Man Shot During Carjacking In Federal Hill
See Also: 3 Killed in Separate Shootings Hours Apart in Northwest Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore