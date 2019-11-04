Local
Ed Reed Gets Hall of Fame Ring During Sunday’s Game

As Ed Reed prepares for Hall of Fame call, he remembers the relationships that got him there

Ed Reed was presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring Sunday.

The ceremony happened during halftime at the Ravens v. Patriots game in Baltimore.

“I love you Baltimore. This is for ya’ll,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Reed thanked God and his teammates for the honor. He also gave Ray Lewis a shoutout.

Watch footage from the celebration below.

