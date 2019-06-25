Local
Trial Postponed For Former Ravens RB Alex Collins

Alex Collins

Source: Baltimore Police Department / Baltimore Police Department

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was set to have a trial begin on Monday for drug and weapons charges stemming from a March arrest.

Instead, the trial has been delayed a month.

Collins was in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Monday with his representatives.

He now has a plea hearing scheduled for July 3 and a new court date of July 22.

Source:BaltimoreCBS.Local

