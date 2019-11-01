Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Driver Found with Weapons & Drugs After Crashing into Police Car

Pulled over by the Police

Source: Dusan Ilic / Getty

A driver is facing weapons and drug charges after the person crashed into a police car, leaving an officer with minor injuries.

Police in Maryland say a driver faces weapons and drug charges after the person crashed into a police car, leaving an officer with minor injuries.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the driver crashed into one of its squad cars Thursday morning in Silver Spring.

The officer’s vehicle was hit from behind, and the officer and another person were treated at a hospital and released.

Police said the driver was arrested for possession of a handgun, possession of a drug suspected to be PCP and driving while impaired by drugs.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland , Silver Spring

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Pulled over by the Police
Maryland Driver Found with Weapons & Drugs After…

A driver is facing weapons and drug charges after the person crashed into a police car, leaving an officer with…
11.01.19
Baltimore Inner Harbour at night
2019 Light City Expected to Bring 400K People…

Light City 2019 returns to Baltimore this weekend. A nice bump to the city’s economy is expected to come along…
11.01.19
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings prays ov
Multiple Candidates Seeking To Take Late Congressman Cummings’…

According to the Maryland Board of Elections, there are already eight candidates – five Republicans and three Democrats – contending…
11.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close