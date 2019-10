Baltimore City officials estimate the owners of the Ritz-Carlton Residences owe $2.3 million in back expenses for water consumption.

The complex went without receiving a water bill for nearly 10 years, even as its condominium association repeatedly tried to contact the city. There was no water bill since a new meter was installed in 2007 and now owes the city $2.3 million.

Source:Wmar2news