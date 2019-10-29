Local
State Sen. Jill Carter Considering Run For Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Seat

State Senator Jill Carter may run for the congressional seat held by the late Elijah Cummings.

Carter announced announced her exploratory committee for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District Tuesday.

In a press release she added some words about the late Cummings, saying the work he dedicated his life to must continue.

“His unwavering commitment to justice and equality was unparalleled. He believed America must live up to her ideals. I entered public service with the exact same unwavering commitment, which was taught to me at an early age by my father. I was honored that Elijah called me the People’s Champion, which is why I’m forming an exploratory committee as I am considering running for Congress in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District,” She said in the press release.

Carter is the first politician to make a public move toward a congressional campaign. It comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the special election.

Source: CBS Baltimore

