NFL Player Uses Shotgun To Prevent Burglary

NFL: OCT 29 49ers at Eagles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Philadelphia’s Eagles defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox used a shotgun to prevent his house from being broken into, last week.

The burglary had nothing to do with money anything of monetary value, but a woman instead.

The burglar , identified as Corbyn Nyemah tried to forcibly enter Cox’s home with a bat and throwing rocks through the front door, while looking for his ex-girlfriend.

See Also: Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate Crime And Burglary

The commotion of Cox’s home invasion alarmed him and he in turn armed himself with a shotgun and called the police.

Nyemah fled the scene however, reports reveal that he was arrested last week and released on bond.

