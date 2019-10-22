Teen Hit By MARC Train in Laurel

A teenager is recovering after being hit by a MARC train in Laurel Monday.

Prince George’s County Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 8600 block of Cherry Lane not far from the Laurel train station. Police said a group of teens were on the tracks at the time just before the crash.

“Unfortunately, one of the teens was unable to fully cross the tracks and was struck by the train,” said Cpl. Kyndle Johnson with Prince George’s County Police.

The teen is expected to be okay. Police are now reminding people to use caution around train tracks.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: