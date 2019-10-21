newsletter
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to breaking the Internet, but on Sunday afternoon she got her followers hyped when she posted a pic of her getting her workout on.

Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings and with a medicine ball over her head while in a lunge, the 55-year-old showed off her weekend fitness routine.

And trust, we’re here for it all!

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾,” the mother of two wrote on IG. 

Peep her abs y’all!

Within a few hours, the post has garnered almost 1 million likes with folks leaving positive comments including:

“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken👑.”

“GET IT, MICHELLE!”

“Queeeen 💕

We all know that our #ForeverFLOTUS loves her workouts. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she wrote that sculpts her signature biceps at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington D.C.

 

Whether it’s Solidcore or plain ole weights, Mrs. O is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!

