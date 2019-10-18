Local
New Proposal Would Ban Discrimination Based on Hair Style in This Maryland County

A new proposal in Montgomery County looks to make discrimination based on hair styles typically associated with race illegal.

At a city council hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers heard from people who said they were told to wear their hair in specific styles to avoid appearing “unprofessional” or “distracting.” Residents said they often feel pressured to abide by “Eurocentric standards of beauty.”

The law would bar the suburb from discriminating against hairstyles including braids, locks, Afros, curls and twists. Violators would face a fine of up to $5,000. The director of the county’s human rights office, Jim Stowe, says it hasn’t handled any hair cases this past year.

A vote on the bill is set for this fall. New York and California have passed similar legislation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Montgomery County

