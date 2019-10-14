Local
HomeLocal

Mondawmin Mall Jewelry Store Robbed, Owner Blames Mall Management

Shopping Centre-Motion Blurred-More in Lightboxes Below

Source: andrewmedina / Getty

An investigation is underway into a robbery at a jewelry store at Mondawmin Mall Sunday.

The owner of RK Jewelers told CBS Baltimore a group of armed men entered his store Sunday afternoon and stole some of his merchandise.

He said it is the second time in months his store has been robbed, and he is protesting Monday because he said mall management isn’t doing enough to protect stores.

Mondawmin Mall has yet to respond to his claims.

See Also: Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Another Man at Hotel

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore city , Baltimore County Executive , crime , mondawmin mall

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
The case just got serious
1 Killed After Pair of Shootings Sunday in…

One man is dead after two shootings on Sunday night. Police told CBS Baltimore officers heard gunfire on the 500…
10.14.19
Shopping Centre-Motion Blurred-More in Lightboxes Below
Mondawmin Mall Jewelry Store Robbed, Owner Blames Mall…

An investigation is underway into a robbery at a jewelry store at Mondawmin Mall Sunday. The owner of RK Jewelers…
10.14.19
Columbus Police Car
Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Another Man at…

An Anne Arundel County man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into the hotel room of a sleeping man…
10.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close