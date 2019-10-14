Local
HomeLocal

Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Another Man at Hotel

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

An Anne Arundel County man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into the hotel room of a sleeping man and sexually assaulted him.

Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez has been arrested and charged with offenses including second-degree rape.

Police said they responded to the report of a sex assault at the La Quinta Inn in Glen Burnie early one morning last week. The victim told officers awoke to being assaulted.

Lopez-Lopez confessed to performing the non-consensual sex act on the victim and a physical fight broke out when he was confronted.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Anne Arundel County , crime , glen burnie

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
The case just got serious
1 Killed After Pair of Shootings Sunday in…

One man is dead after two shootings on Sunday night. Police told CBS Baltimore officers heard gunfire on the 500…
10.14.19
Shopping Centre-Motion Blurred-More in Lightboxes Below
Mondawmin Mall Jewelry Store Robbed, Owner Blames Mall…

An investigation is underway into a robbery at a jewelry store at Mondawmin Mall Sunday. The owner of RK Jewelers…
10.14.19
Columbus Police Car
Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Another Man at…

An Anne Arundel County man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into the hotel room of a sleeping man…
10.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close