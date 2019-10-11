Local
Former Music Teacher Facing Child Porn Charges

Digital identity scanner

A former Montgomery county music teacher has been slapped with federal child porn charges.

Investigators said Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk of Bethesda, gave music lessons out of his home. He was arrested earlier this year after images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor were found in his possession.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Anyone who may have information about possible victims or details related to the investigation of Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk is asked to contact the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.

