Local
HomeLocal

Several Injured in Bridge Collapse at Maryland Wedding

Bride holding bouquet of flowers

Source: Hillary Kladke / Getty

Six people were hurt over the weekend at a Frederick County wedding after a possibly overloaded foot bridge collapsed, dropping pedestrians into a stream about eight feet below.

Frederick County Fire Battalion Chief Dan Healy said the cable-and-wood bridge was on private property and appeared to have “too many people on it.”

One person was hospitalized in serious condition, one was evaluated for trauma and four others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

See Also: Frederick Man Charged With Knowingly Transmitting HIV To Women He Met Online

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

frederick county maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Bride holding bouquet of flowers
Several Injured in Bridge Collapse at Maryland Wedding

Six people were hurt over the weekend at a Frederick County wedding after a possibly overloaded foot bridge collapsed, dropping…
10.07.19
Speed Camera Against Blurred Motion Of Truck On Road
18 New Speed Cameras to Be Installed in…

New traffic cameras are coming to Baltimore. Seven speed cameras and 11 red light cameras will be installed around the…
10.07.19
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Officer Calls For Backup After 100+ People Surround…

Several Baltimore Police units converged on the parking lot of a Northwest Baltimore discount store, after a large unruly group…
10.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close