Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot & Killed In Dallas

A witness who testified in Amber Guyger‘s murder trial last week was shot and killed Friday evening at an apartment complex near the Medical District in Dallas.

Joshua Brown, 28, a neighbor of Botham Jean and Guyger at the South Side Flats apartments, was killed around 10:30 p.m.

Brown lived across the hall from Jean and testified about the night he was killed.

“He bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn’t, ” Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus said. “If we had more people like him, we would have a better world.”

Brown was in the hallway on the fourth floor of the South Side Flats apartment complex on the night of September 6, 2018 where he and Jean lived when he heard a conversation that sounded like two people who were “meeting by surprise.” Soon after, he heard two gunshots.

Brown testified that he had met Jean for the first time on the tragic night he was killed. He heard him sing from time to time passing by and wept on the stand while remembering how he used to hear Jean’s voice through the door.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after only 90 minutes of deliberation by the jury. Two jurors interviewed with Good Morning America and said that they felt Guyger was remorseful for killing Jean.

