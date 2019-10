Transit Police are working to figure out how a pedestrian ended up on the tracks in Baltimore County after they were hit by an incoming train Thursday morning.

It happened on the MARC train Camden line near the St. Denis Station. Officials did not release information on the extent of the victims injuries.

The Camden Line did experience some delays but is running on time now.

#MARC Camden line showing slight delays after a person was hit near the St.Denis Station in Relay, #Halethorpe, #BaltimoreCounty. People in area say a freight train was stopped for a long time in area this AM. pic.twitter.com/g9s4mnMrw6 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) October 3, 2019

