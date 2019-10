Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the indictments and arrests during a press conference Wednesday morning.

They said 12 members of the Primetime drug organization, including the group’s leader, have been arrested in an investigation that started in March.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:Fox Baltimore