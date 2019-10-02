Police Officer Suspended After Turning In Driver to ICE

A Virginia police officer has been suspended after turning in a man to ICE officials.

In an internal police investigation, officials found that the cop overstepped while handling a traffic accident back on September 21. When the officer looked up the driver’s information, he found that the person was wanted by US Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) on a warrant for failing to show up to a deportation hearing.

The officer contacted an ICE agent who detained the driver. Since 2007 the Fairfax County Police department has banned officers from taking people into custody based only on an immigration law violation.

“As a matter of full transparency to our community — our police officer violated our longstanding policy and deprived a person of their freedom, which is unacceptable,” Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. said.

The driver was released after three hours and was given an ankle monitor.

Jurisdictions around the United States have similar policies limiting local governments and police forces from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

