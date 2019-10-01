Local
List: These Are The New Laws That Are Now in Effect in Maryland

A man hold several law volumes with markers, 26 March 2002. AFR Picture by ERI

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

Hundreds of new laws are now in effect in Maryland as of Tuesday.

A large number of them fall under criminal justice and health.

Senate Bill 707, which passed in the 2018 legislative session, bans the sale of bump stocks in Maryland. There will also be penalties for offenses including hate crime threats, solicitation for murder becoming more severe, while gambling is being decriminalized.

Jails are now required to screen all inmates for opioid use disorder. Under Senate Bill 909, healthcare practitioners are responsible for obtaining consent before performing certain bodily exams on patients who are unconscious or under anesthesia.

Age limits have also changed. The smoking age is now 21 years old, up from 18 years old. The minimum age of detention within the Department of Juvenile Services is being raised from 7 to 12-years-old- with exceptions for violent crimes.

Click here for a full list of laws. 

