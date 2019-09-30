Law Raising Maryland Smoking Age to 21 Goes Into Effect Tuesday

A new law that bans teenagers in Maryland from buying tobacco products including electronic smoking devices goes into effect Tuesday.

The law raises the age to purchase cigarettes, cigars and vaping products from 18 to 21 for all residents except active-duty military members. It also covers all electronic smoking devices and their parts and accessories.

Enforcement will focus on sellers, not underage buyers. Retailers that break the law face fines that escalate from $300 for a first offense to $3,000 for subsequent violations.

Fourteen other states have similar legislation seeking to prevent young people from getting hooked on nicotine.

Source: CBS Baltimore

