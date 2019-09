A Delaware school board member has been slapped with felony charges after her allegedly sexually abused at least three young people.

New Castle County Police charged 41-year-old Ronnie Williams with 19 felonies. Investigators believe there may be more victims who haven’t been identified.

Williams is a member of the board of education in the Colonial School District.

Source: CBS Baltimore

