Elderly Woman Killed in Fire at Her Home

N. Glover St. Fire

A woman is dead after her home caught fire late Sunday evening.

The elderly woman lived alone at the home at on Zion Road in Halethorpe.

It took crews about 20 minutes to knock out the fire. They found the woman inside. No one else was hurt.

Fire officials have not yet released the woman’s identification.

09.30.19
