4th Teen To Be Sentenced For Involvement in Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio’s Death

Generic handcuffs, hand cuffs, image, 8 December 1999. AFR Picture by MICHELE M

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A fourth person will be sentenced Monday for their involvement in the death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio.

Darrell Ward pleaded guilty to murder last year.

While Ward, Derrick Matthews and Eugene Genius were were burglarizing the Perry Hall home, Dawnta Harris fatally struck Caprio with a stolen jeep.

Harris was sentenced to life in prison. Matthews and Genius were each sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Ward faces up to 30 years as well.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Officer , Officer Amy Caprio

