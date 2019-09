A portion of Interstate 95 in Arbutus is back open Thursday after a fatal morning crash.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. in the area of I-95 and I-695.

According to authorities, a pedestrian was on the shoulder of the road near a disabled vehicle when he was hit by a van. He died on the scene and the van’s driver was arrested for suspected DUI.

Source: CBS Baltimore

