National
HomeNational

Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First Black Woman Mayor Of Memphis

An already intense election gets muddier.

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tami Sawyer is currently running to be Memphis, Tennessee’s first Black woman mayor. After a campaign already loaded with controversy, the candidate has now been the victim of racist attacks.

According to Commercial Appeal, images made their way to social media showing a campaign sign of Sawyer vandalized with racist and sexist comments. The sign was one of several other campaign signs at Berclair Chuch of Christ on 4536 Summe Avenue. The location is a polling place for early voting, which started Friday and will continue up until September 28.

The vandalized campaign sign shows a smiling image of Sawyer with her “We can’t wait” slogan. However, the picture is defaced with a mustache and blackened front teeth covering Sawyer’s face. Then, written across her forehead were the words “ni**** bi***.”

See Also: Cop Fired For Racism Raises Questions About Implicit Bias Training

The incident comes after a weekend in which Sawyer apologized for past homophobic and ableist tweets that she posted to her personal account over the course of ten years.

“The tweets you see from that time are buried. Some of them, I’m not going to apologize for: they were jokes that didn’t land, or things that, right now, are being taken wildly out of context,” Sawyer explained in a blog post.

“There are other tweets there, though, that I definitely will apologize for. There are tweets that show a woman who, at that point, still hadn’t come to terms with her homophobia, who still wasn’t standing up and being a voice for all, regardless of ability.”

According to WMC 5, a list of her tweets included:

– “I like that @SpikeLee goes back at retarded tweeters,” Sawyer wrote on July 2012.

– “We had a teacher that was a closeted lesbian. Decided it was our duty to out her. She quit after a semester. #meangirls #pocprepchat” Sawyer tweeted in 2014. When someone argued that the person was a good teacher and their mom supported them, Sawyer replied, “Nope not us lol. No open homosexuality back then. I know two teachers run out.”

– In July 2009, Sawyer also replied to another user witing “…what movies we got? no homo. lol.”

– Sawyer made controversial statements about the police writing in 2010, “I have little admiration respect for the police. Protect & serve… Meh.”

– In 2009, she also wrote, “Little white kids in scary movies freak me out. I’m glad I can’t have white babies. Cuz I might kill one thinking they’re damned.”

Understandably, Sawyer isn’t the easiest candidate to defend, but of course, her past still doesn’t excuse the racist vandalism. Earlier this month, the Memphis Magazine cover was even criticized fo racist caricatures of Sawyer, depicting her with an exaggeated nose and lips.

Her political fate will be determined during Memphis’ mayoral election, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First Black Woman Mayor Of Memphis was originally published on newsone.com

Memphis

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Breaking TOPSHOT-US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Breaking
Reported Explosion at the McDonogh School, Student Among…

UPDATE 9/18/19 11:00 AM: Baltimore Gas and Electric and Baltimore County Fire Department crews are on scene investigating the cause…
09.18.19
Eastern League of Professional Baseball All-Star Week
Brooks Robinson Baseball Field Dedicated In West Baltimore

Hall of Famers Cal Ripken and Eddie Murray visited Frederick Douglass High School to help dedicate a brand-new baseball field,…
09.18.19
John A. Olszewski Jr.
On The LYMS: Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O”…

Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski talks to Larry Young to discuss/explain..the air conditioning in the schools, Chief Diversity Officer,Crime…
09.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close