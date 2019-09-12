Camden Station Near Oriole Park ReOpens

Camden Station reopened to the public Thursday following a $7 million replacement project.

Maryland Stadium Authority and state transportation officials say the newly completed facility will provide an improved transit experience for MARC Train and Light RailLink riders.

The original Camden Station was built in 1856. It is one of the oldest continuously operated transportation terminals in the nation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

