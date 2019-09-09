Construction to Begin on Bay Bridge in Late September

Commuters can expect to encounter major delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge later this month.

A two-year project to rehabilitate the westbound span of the bridge will be getting underway in the coming weeks. It was supposed to start after Labor Day but was delayed.

The westbound right lane will now be closed on weekdays starting September 24. Then in October, the right lane will shut down until April with restrictions lifted during Thanksgiving.

All lanes are expected to be open during next summer’s travel season, and the $27 million project is expected to be completed in August 2021.

Source: CBS Baltimore

