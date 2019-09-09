Local
HomeLocal

Construction to Begin on Bay Bridge in Late September

Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland

Source: L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty

Commuters can expect to encounter major delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge later this month.

A two-year project to rehabilitate the westbound span of the bridge will be getting underway in the coming weeks. It was supposed to start after Labor Day but was delayed.

The westbound right lane will now be closed on weekdays starting September 24. Then in October, the right lane will shut down until April with restrictions lifted during Thanksgiving.

All lanes are expected to be open during next summer’s travel season, and the $27 million project is expected to be completed in August 2021.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
President Trump to Visit Baltimore This Week

President Donald Trump is coming to Baltimore. He’s visiting on Thursday to speak at the U.S. House of Representatives retreat…
09.09.19
Baltimore City Skyline
Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle, Multiple Streets Closed in…

Baltimore City Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle found near the Inner Harbor in Downtown Baltimore. Officers first responded around…
09.09.19
Police tape
Baltimore Man Shot Several Times in the Back

Baltimore City Police are searching for the gunman behind a shooting that left a man severally injured. The victim was…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close