Traffic And Protests Expected As President Trump Visits Baltimore

President Trump will be in Baltimore for the first time since publicly criticizing the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings.

He and House Republicans are attending a retreat at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East on Thursday.

Drivers should be prepared to sit in traffic or take another route.Heavy traffic is expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Baltimore City DOT said.

Source:Fox Baltimore