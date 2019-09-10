Local
HomeLocal

Toddler Hurt After Falling From 11th Floor of Apartment Building

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

A 2-year-old boy is in intensive care after falling from a window on the 11th floor of an apartment building in Takoma Park Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders think the child fell into an area with bushes or mulch and ivy, inches away from the concrete sidewalk and parking lot.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

See Also: Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral

See Also: NYPD Suspends Cop Who Encouraged Toddler To Use N-Word In Video

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Montgomery County , montgomery county maryland , Takoma Park

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Generic guns, 4 December 1997. SHD Picture by JACKY GHOSSEIN
Fare Evasion Arrest Turns into Drug Bust in…

Police in Washington, D.C. found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at…
09.10.19
The case just got serious
1 Dead Following 4 Late Night Shootings in…

A man is dead following a series of shootings late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Police first responded to the…
09.10.19
Baltimore City Skyline
Suspicious Van Found Downtown Was Being Used to…

A slight sigh of relief after an hours long investigation in downtown Baltimore Monday. Police said the suspicious van leaking…
09.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close