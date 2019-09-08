Parks Employee Robbed at Gunpoint at Maryland Zoo

Baltimore City Police are investigating an armed robbery near the Maryland Zoo early Sunday.

They said a parks employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at the zoo.

Witnesses tell Fox Baltimore the employee was directing traffic for a 5K at the time when two men dressed in black drove up, got out, pointed a gun at the victim and stole his car, a white Acura, and a wallet.

A parks employee was robbed at gunpoint early this morning near the zoo. We’re told he was directing traffic for a 5k – two men dressed all in black drove up, got out, pointed a gun at him & stole his car – a white Acura, & wallet. He’d just bought the car. pic.twitter.com/r8bOm9mQ5C — Shelley Orman (@ShelleyOFox45) September 8, 2019

The man reportedly just bought the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

