On the Larry Young Morning Show Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby discusses the 15th Annual Crime Victim’s Fund Run/Walk Saturday 7,2019 at 9:00AM the race begins and at the Rashfield-Inner Harbor (Kaufman Pavillion) and she also speaks briefly about the fact that she asks the courts to toss nearly 800 cases tainted by rogue Gun Trace Task Force cops.

Part 1

