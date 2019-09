Governor Hogan is frustrated over the lack of air conditioning in city schools.

On just the second day of the school, Baltimore City Public Schools without air-conditioning were closed two hours early.

Temperatures were well over 90 degrees Wednesday in Baltimore City.

Still that meant that dozens of schools and their students lost class time on the second day of of the new school year.

Source:Fox Baltimore