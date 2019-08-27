Man Found Guilty In Taylor Hayes’ Murder Seeks New Trial

A lawyer for the man convicted in the 2018 murder of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes is petitioning the Baltimore City Circuit Court to grant his client a new trial.
Keon Gray, through his attorney, filed the request Monday, citing an “unjust and improper verdict” in the case.
Gray was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier and six other charges this month in the shooting death of Taylor Hayes.
In the eight-page request, Gray’s attorney argued the jury’s verdict was “legally inconsistent” and said the defense was prevented from calling an assistant state’s attorney as a witness.
