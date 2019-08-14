Local
Keon Gray Found Guilty in Death of 7-Year-Old

A 30-year-old man is heading behind bars after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes.

Keon Gray was accused of shooting the child who was caught in a shootout last summer while riding in the backseat of a car with her godmother Darnell Holmes and her boyfriend Malik Edison.

He was not found guilty of first-degree-murder, but he was found guilty of gun charges and assault against the three others in the car.

See Also: During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is Arrested On Bench Warrant

Source: CBS Baltimore

