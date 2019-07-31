During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is Arrested On Bench Warrant

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the courthouse where jury selection for her daughter’s alleged killer was underway.

Shanika Robinson was arrested on a bench warrant out of Frederick County prior to entering the courtroom.

A Frederick County judge issued a bench warrant for Robinson on July 8 for a probation violation, according to online court records. In January, she was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of theft.

